Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will remain in place until midweek, then gradually diminish through the end of the week. The trade winds will deliver passing few showers to windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. As winds weaken, afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and showers to leeward areas as well. Shower coverage and intensity may increase from Wednesday into Friday as moisture increases, and the atmosphere becomes unstable. Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected next weekend.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for south-facing shores and it will remain in effect through 6 AM HST Tuesday. These swells will be fading through mid week and the HSA will likely be allowed to expire early Tuesday morning. The next mentionable swells may arrive from both the northwest early next week and the south in a little over a week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.