EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Monday evening.
Authorities said the incident happened about 5:05 p.m. at Keeaumoku Avenue and South Beretania Street.
The man was apparently stabbed several times, and Honolulu EMS administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
