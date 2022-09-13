Tributes
EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Monday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened about 5:05 p.m. at Keeaumoku Avenue and South Beretania Street.

The man was apparently stabbed several times, and Honolulu EMS administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

