EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Monday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened about 5:05 p.m. at Keeaumoku Avenue and South Beretania Street.

The man was apparently stabbed several times, and Honolulu EMS administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

