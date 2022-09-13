Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes

The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a scho
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a school bus driver shortage.

“We’ve unfortunately had to suspend and consolidate routes on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island and here on Oahu,” said DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi, in a news conference on Monday. “The main issue is a shortage of qualified school bus drivers. This is a nationwide challenge affecting school districts across the country.”

Under EXPRESS — short for Expanding Ridership to Educate Students in Schools — participants can receive a county bus pass directly through their school.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Oahu students will receive a county pass valid through July 2023. The City and County of Honolulu will be funding the cost of passes for June and July 2023.

Students on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island will receive passes good for each month through July 2023.

“The goal is to increase high school student ridership on county bus services so that underutilized school buses can be reassigned to restore canceled and consolidated routes,” Hayashi said.

Expanding free bus transportation services to all high schoolers would also benefit more than 21,000 students — or 47% of high school students — who are currently ineligible because they live within the walk zone of their school campus.

High schoolers in grades 9 through 12 who are interested can sign up online starting Monday by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
An image from the scene as bystanders rushed to help.
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway
A flier for the missing 6-year-old was recently put up on a street pole in Halawa, next to...
A year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, her grieving family continues search for answers
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
File Image
Flood advisory canceled for leeward, central Oahu

Latest News

Image from the scene Monday morning.
Lahaina industrial building fire causes $100K in damage
A flier for the missing 6-year-old was recently put up on a street pole in Halawa, next to...
A year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, her grieving family continues search for answers
Could a meal be growing closer than you think? These so-called weed eaters say yes.
Meet the ‘weed eaters’: Urban foragers on a mission to diversify your diet
Doctors discovered Atlas Lester had a brain tumor the size of a baseball and he needed surgery...
After fighting the battle of his life, the force is strong with this young Jedi from Kauai