Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 men arrested on Kauai accused of electronic enticement of a child

Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu (left) and Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele (right)
Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu (left) and Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele (right)(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An operation to nab potential child predators has led to the arrest of two men on Kauai.

Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have both been arrested and charged with First Degree Electronic Enticement of a Child.

They were taken into custody under Operation Keiki Shield. The arrests happened between Sept. 9 and 11. Bail for both suspects has been set at $20,000.

“Speaking as a father and husband, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of our Keiki,” said Kaua’i Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “Mahalo to the Department of the Attorney General, our county, state, federal, and military law partners for their aggressive and steadfast mission to seek and arrest child predators through the Keiki Shield operation.”

Multiple agencies are a part of the effort to identify, locate, and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sexual crimes against kids.

“Our Office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and we will continue to prioritize cases where our children are at risk,” Kaua’i Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Vogt Like said. “We are grateful for the diligence and hard work of our State and Federal partners. Their professionalism and commitment led to a successful operation.”

Since Nov. 2019 when the first Operation Keiki Shield took place on Kauai, five suspects have been arrested on the Garden Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
An image from the scene as bystanders rushed to help.
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway
A flier for the missing 6-year-old was recently put up on a street pole in Halawa, next to...
A year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, her grieving family continues search for answers
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
File Image
Flood advisory canceled for leeward, central Oahu

Latest News

Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Honolulu firefighters were issued bulletproof vests and other protective gear last month so...
HFD, EMS outfit first responders with body armor amid increase in active threat calls
HNN
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Nearly a year after the Red Hill crisis began, three of Oahu’s most vital water sources remain...
As Red Hill crisis drags on, Board of Water Supply races to drill new wells