2 men arrested on Kauai accused of electronic enticement of a child

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An operation to nab potential child predators has led to the arrest of two men on Kauai.

Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have both been arrested and charged with First Degree Electronic Enticement of a Child.

They were taken into custody under Operation Keiki Shield. The arrests happened between Sept. 9 and 11. Bail for both suspects has been set at $20,000.

“Speaking as a father and husband, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of our Keiki,” said Kaua’i Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “Mahalo to the Department of the Attorney General, our county, state, federal, and military law partners for their aggressive and steadfast mission to seek and arrest child predators through the Keiki Shield operation.”

Multiple agencies are a part of the effort to identify, locate, and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sexual crimes against kids.

“Our Office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and we will continue to prioritize cases where our children are at risk,” Kaua’i Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Vogt Like said. “We are grateful for the diligence and hard work of our State and Federal partners. Their professionalism and commitment led to a successful operation.”

Since Nov. 2019 when the first Operation Keiki Shield took place on Kauai, five suspects have been arrested on the Garden Island.

