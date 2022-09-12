Tributes
With resiliency, a young Jedi from Kauai fought the toughest battle of his life: a brain tumor

Four years ago, his parents say he suddenly had trouble walking and talking. They took him to the emergency room where their lives changed in an instant.
By Grace Lee
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a galaxy not so far away, a young Jedi can be found on Kauai.

Even though 8-year-old Atlas Lester embraces the force, the power of the dark side can sometimes take over.

“It was huge, so we got the news that day,” said his mother, Kaui Lester.

“In like two hours, we had to get life-flighted to Kapiolani and they did surgery that night.”

Four years ago, his parents say he suddenly had trouble walking and talking. They were so worried, they took him to the emergency room, where their lives changed in an instant.

Doctors discovered he had a brain tumor the size of a baseball and he needed surgery immediately.

“That does not bring up any good memories,” Atlas Lester said.

His parents said he had to learn to walk and talk all over again.

“It was super stressful,” said his dad, Aaron Lester. “If it wasn’t for our family and friends that we could lean on, in that time, I don’t think we would made it through to the other side.”

The good news is that all of Atlas’ scans have been clear since his surgery.

Atlas said he feels better “now that I don’t have a giant tumor implanted in my brain.”

Even better, Make-a-Wish Hawaii made his dreams come true with a trip to Disney World in Florida in June.

Local company Road Builders sponsored him.

“It was just a breath of fresh air like he can be like a normal kid and enjoy normal things,” Kaui Lester said.

And Atlas seized the moment riding everything his 48 inches allowed, from Splash Mountain to the Tower of Terror.

“You go up and it’s so disorienting, it made me want to puke,” he said.

But more importantly, it included a stop at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge — something Atlas has been obsessed with since he watched the Mandalorian series, and every single Star Wars movie ever made.

“He’s very inquisitive and always wants to know why … he didn’t understand the back story so I was like hold on, young ‘Padawan,’ let me show you the movies from the beginning,” Aaron Lester said.

At Disney World, the budding Jedi got to meet one of his heroes.

The force is strong with this one, and Atlas isn’t giving up on his training or on this new chance at life.

