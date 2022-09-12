Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Trade wind weather today thru Wednesday; sunshine with windward and mauka showers

Possible unstable weather meaning rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday
We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas....
We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable. A small, long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through Monday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable.

A small, long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through Monday. This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has prompted a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for surf in the 7 to 10 foot range along many south-facing shores. The HSA will be in effect from 6 AM HST Monday through 6 AM HST Tuesday. A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday. The combination of three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
An image from the scene as bystanders rushed to help.
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway
Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Loved ones are holding a memorial for Ariel next Saturday at Waimanalo Gym.
Nearly 1 year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, family continues to seek answers
File Image
Flood advisory canceled for leeward, central Oahu

Latest News

There could be more areas of increased moisture moving over the state in the coming week.
Lower chance of afternoon showers for Monday
File Image
Flood advisory canceled for leeward, central Oahu
There could be more areas of increased moisture moving over the state in the coming week.
A little drier to start the work week, but more moisture could be on the way
File photo of high surf off Kakaako.
High surf advisory issued for south-facing shores