Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa.

Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

#HawaiiWVB WINS!!! The 'Bows score the last 8 of 9 points for the reverse sweep! 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8!#GoBows pic.twitter.com/oAl6PZ1uZZ — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 11, 2022

The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a standout performance for the ‘Bows with a team-high 17 kills, aided by Amber Igiede’s 15 kills — they each tallied eight digs.

Setter Kate Lang notched 41 assists.

UH stays home this week for their alumni game before opening Big West Conference play.

