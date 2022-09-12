Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa.
Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a standout performance for the ‘Bows with a team-high 17 kills, aided by Amber Igiede’s 15 kills — they each tallied eight digs.
Setter Kate Lang notched 41 assists.
UH stays home this week for their alumni game before opening Big West Conference play.
