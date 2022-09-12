A little drier to start the work week, but more moisture could be on the way

Trade winds are expected to increase a bit with a slight reduction in moisture, which should decrease the chances for afternoon showers Monday. However, another area of deep trade wind showers may arrive for windward areas of Maui and Hawaii Island late Monday night through Tuesday.

A brief period of dry weather is possible Wednesday, then an increased chance for showers may spread to Kauai and possibly Oahu around Thursday, along with lighter winds that could also boost the chances for afternoon showers. There’s still some uncertainty on exactly how this will all play out in the coming week, so stay tuned.

Surf’s rising on south shores, with a high surf advisory taking effect Monday for waves of 7 to 10 feet. The swell is forecast to hold through late Monday before slowly fading Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of that swell energy may boost waves a bit for exposed west shores. A small swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will keep some choppy waves coming in for east facing shores through Tuesday.

