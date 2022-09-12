Tributes
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 12th time

On the 40th anniversary of the assassination of Beatles founder John Lennon, Hawaii News Now examines the life of the Hawaii man who pulled the trigger.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says an interview with the Board of Parole was held on August 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was just announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

John Lennon's Killing: 40 Years Later

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles’ member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard from Oahu with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has now been denied parole 12 times.

This story will be updated.

