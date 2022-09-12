High surf advisory issued for south-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shorelines of all islands as a new swell peaks to start the week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected from the south swell by Monday morning. The high surf is forecast to continue Monday night and then decline Tuesday.

Beachgoers -- especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions -- should exercise caution and heed all warnings from Ocean Safety lifeguards.

