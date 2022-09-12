Forecast: Trade wind weather thru Wednesday; sunshine with windward, mauka showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas.

Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days.

Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable.

A small, long period south southwest swell will continue to build in through Monday.

This swell, in tandem with the arrival of a low, medium period southeast swell, has prompted a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for surf in the 7- to 10-foot range along many south-facing shores. The HSA will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A small, medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay will also move around the chain through Tuesday.

The combination of three swells will keep surf elevated along many southeast and east-facing shorelines into the middle of the week.

