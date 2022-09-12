Tributes
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his re-licensing hearing in Long Beach, Calif., on July 25, 1990. Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died in July 2022, the New York Times reported. He was 75.(AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez that grounded on Alaska’s Bligh Reef in 1989, causing one of the nation’s worst oil spills, has died.

A nephew, Sam Hazelwood, confirmed to The New York Times that Joseph Hazelwood died at age 75 in July after struggling with COVID-19 and cancer.

Hazelwood was accused of drinking before the ship left Valdez, Alaska, but witnesses at his trial disputed that he was drunk.

He handed control of the ship off to a third mate and was below deck when the tanker grounded.

He was the lone person criminally charged but was only convicted of a misdemeanor.

