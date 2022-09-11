Rainbow Warriors football drops to 0-3 after loss to No. 4 Michigan on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tough start to the Timmy Chang era for the University of Hawaii football team got even tougher Saturday night.

UH falling to Michigan 56-10 on the road.

The game kicked off at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time due to a lengthy weather delay, but the blistery conditions pregame didn’t slow down the boys in maize and blue at all. Michigan gets on the board first. Saint Louis graduate Roman Wilson finds pay dirt against his hometown team — he would end the night with two TDs.

It was all Wolverines in the first half, going up 42-0 at the break.

Back at home, fans gathered across the island to support their beloved ‘Bows despite their rough start to the game.

“This is a tough game.” UH super fan Shane Agno told Hawaii News Now. “We’re playing the number four team in the nation, so let’s just ball out and then when we come back home, we regroup and it’s conference play boys, let’s just get better game to game game, let’s do this, baby steps we got this.”

After the break, U of M put it in cruise control, while Hawaii finally scores off the foot of Matthew Shipley. Michigan adding to their lead in the fourth before Tylan Hines breaks free for a 54-yard touchdown run.

That euphoria didn’t last very long as Michigan scores again and that’s all she wrote, final score from the big house, 56-10.

Despite the loss, fans in the islands take comfort in how this team can bring people together from all generations.

“I think it’s a lot of fun especially since we don’t have like a professional team you know getting to go to the stadium and take the kids, it’s a good experience for them.”

“This football program and UH athletics in general just brings the community together, so we all have to stick to it and just keep supporting. I know it’s tough, I know it’s cliché, but we got to keep bleeding green.”

The ‘Bows return to Manoa next week for homecoming against Duquesne.

