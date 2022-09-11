Tributes
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General.(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos and Lynn Kawano
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General.

Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate.

Court documents show Odquina was approved for and paid for the expletive-laced license plate in January 2021. He received it in summer 2021.

After receiving complaints, the City ordered him to surrender the plate. Until he does, he cannot renew his car registration and is subject to citation and seizure of his property.

Despite this, Odquina’s attorney says his client is keeping the offensive plate to send a message.

“He wants to be able to express himself, which is what the statute allows the statute allows that you can pick any six letters, up to six letters, and any combination that you want to convey a message,” said attorney Kevin O’Grady.

O’Grady says his client disagrees with BLM’s positions and is using the letters as part of his business.

The Honolulu City Council approved moving ahead with allowing city attorneys to file a lawsuit against the driver.

City officials also said they have upgraded the screening process.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

