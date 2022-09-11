Kauai police: Speed, alcohol possible factors in crashes that injured multiple people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and alcohol may be factors in a series of crashes in Lihue that sent three people to the hospital Friday night, Kauai police said.

Police said around 11:15 p.m., a Toyota SUV was heading westbound on Kaumualii Highway when it struck a vehicle near the Kauai Humane Society, then hit a pickup truck near the Halfway Bridge, then a sedan.

The 52-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to the Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

The 34-year-old driver and 3-year-old passenger of the sedan were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Kaumualii Highway was shut down for about three hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.