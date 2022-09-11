Tributes
Kauai police: Speed, alcohol possible factors in crashes that injured multiple people

Kauai police vehicle / file image
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and alcohol may be factors in a series of crashes in Lihue that sent three people to the hospital Friday night, Kauai police said.

Police said around 11:15 p.m., a Toyota SUV was heading westbound on Kaumualii Highway when it struck a vehicle near the Kauai Humane Society, then hit a pickup truck near the Halfway Bridge, then a sedan.

The 52-year-old driver of the SUV was transported to the Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

The 34-year-old driver and 3-year-old passenger of the sedan were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Kaumualii Highway was shut down for about three hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

