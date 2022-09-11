Tributes
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for parts of leeward Oahu

File Image
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has placed parts of leeward Oahu under a flood advisory until Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters said radar indicated heavy rain moving over parts of West Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches in the last hour.

Impacts from this could include minor flooding on roads, streams and in areas with poor drainage.

The flood advisory is slated to last until 3:45 p.m. Areas included in the advisory are Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Koolina, Kaena State Park, Campbell Industrial Park and the Kalaeloa Airport.

