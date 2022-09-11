Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with local mooncakes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon.

A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon.

Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held a “Mooncake Tasting and Tea Pairing” at Happy Days restaurant in Kaimuki on Saturday night.

“For Chinese is always about symbolism. So if it’s round, it’s like, wholesome. It’s like reunion. So the moon cake just just represents that, you know how, like, the moon is round. So the moon cake is round,” said Angie Shiroma, second vice president of the Chinese Chamber.

More than 200 people sampled traditional and innovative mooncakes from local bakeries, such as ube, white mung bean, and pandan mochi skin with rum raisin.

