Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway.

A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the driver out of the vehicle.

At last check, EMS did not report any serious injuries from the crash.

Additional details and factors of the crash were unavailable.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.