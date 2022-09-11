Tributes
Brief afternoon downpours still possible Sunday with light trade winds

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lighter than usual trade winds will allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas Sunday afternoon, with brief downpours possible mainly for Kauai and Oahu. Windward and mauka areas will get light to moderate showers during the night and early morning hours through Monday.

Monday will be a transition day, with the trade winds and more stable conditions rebuilding into Tuesday. There is some uncertainty midweek, with a chance that deep tropical moisture could move northward toward the islands Tuesday through Thursday. For now, expect a slightly higher chance of clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, for the coming week.

There’s some surf on the way in for south-facing shores, with a SSW swell that could peak late Sunday/early Monday near the ten-foot high surf advisory level. A medium period SE swell is expected to mix in Monday through Wednesday. East shores may get a swell from former Tropical Cyclone Kay; otherwise, choppy waves may increase a bit later in the week as the trade winds rebuild.

