US Rep. Kai Kahele, congressional delegation visit Taiwan amid tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele was part of a bipartisan congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this week, his office announced Friday.

It comes as tensions with China remain high over the status of the island. It also follows a series of visits from U.S. lawmakers after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit that drew criticism from China.

Kahele’s office said he met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the last day of their five-day visit.

“Hawaii prides itself on being the crossroads of the Indo-Pacific, and we will benefit from deepening economic and security ties with Taiwan,” Kahele said in a statement.

Kahele said he thanked President Tsai for her two previous visits to Hawaii, her work to recognize and advance indigenous people, and interest in bolstering joint tourism efforts.

The delegation also went to South Korea and Mongolia to meet with diplomatic, government and security leaders.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.