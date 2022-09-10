Rainbow Warriors football takes on No. 4 Michigan this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to play Michigan tomorrow in the Big House and for this game Hawaii’s coach is re-defining what success would look like.

It’s no secret that the first two games of the Timmy Chang era were tough and the slate doesn’t get any easier as the Bows are in Ann Arbor for a meeting with Number 4 ranked Michigan.

But the team says they’re ready for the challenge.

UH is coming off of two blowout losses to start the year.

Meanwhile the Wolverines are coming off of a 51-7 rout of Colorado State, a rams squad led by Chang’s former boss at Nevada, Jay Norvell.

And with majority of Norvell’s staff moving to Fort Collins this season, Chang knew who to turn to for advice.

“Yeah you know I talked to a couple of the guys and just asked what presented problems,” said Chang. “And how we can you know how we can better execute you know as a team so watching the film and talking to those guys you know helped.”

Vegas odds have the Bows as 51 point underdogs against the boys in Maize and Blue.

The players are using underdog status as motivation.

“I think the best thing is that nobody thinks we can do it,” UH offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa said. “So that’s probably what’s driving us right now. I mean we had some rough starts and every day we’re trying to learn and get better, that’s all we can can do, is learn and get better.”

Despite that inspiration, Coach still wants his team to focus on their techniques.

Coach Chang said he knows it’ll be a tough game because of the amount of good players the opposing team has but his main focus is to see his team execute and “win one on one battles.”

Kick off is set for 2 p.m. HST on the Big 10 Network.

