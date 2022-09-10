Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers.

Applications will be available from Sept. 12 at noon to Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

To apply, click here.

