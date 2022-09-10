New mental health program at UH caters to indigenous students’ needs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of college students adjusting to life on campus after two years of distance learning, some feel more mental health services are needed.

Recent studies show more than half of American college students struggle with depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders -- a crisis that worsened during the COVID pandemic and disproportionately affected Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.

Last semester was tough for UH junior Kaiya LaGuardia. Under pressure to succeed, she tried to sign up for the university’s free counseling services, but access was limited.

“It was like a very long wait, which kind of is concerning, because you do have people who want the access to things, but they’re just not able to get help in that moment,” said LaGuardia, who noted that students are limited to seven free sessions before being referred to an outside clinic.

A UH spokesman says the current wait time for a session is about 2 weeks -- shorter if it’s a crisis -- and better than the months-long wait at outside clinics.

New this semester -- a mental health program for indigenous students and their behavioral health needs.

“It’s definitely a big stigma of mental health within especially Native Hawaiian, indigenous and Pacific Islander communities of like, you just get through it and you’re gonna be fine and just focus on being with your family and you’re okay,” LaGuardia said. “But sometimes that’s not always the case. And when you have like other things coming into play, like first generation students or students who the statistics are against them when it comes to graduating in the first place. I think all of that feels like you have to hold it into yourself and sometimes that is not healthy.”

Dr. Jillian Freitas is director of Ka Malu a Waʻahila, a JABSOM program that offers free therapy services, monthly group support sessions and self-help tools. Counseling sessions are done alongside UH Manoa’s Counseling and Student Development Center (CSDC).

“They have not historically had Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander clinicians. And so students might not have felt comfortable coming to folks who might not necessarily understand their background,” she said. “Our clinicians are both trained in western traditional psychology practices, but we also look at wellness from an indigenous perspective.”

That means offering culturally appropriate treatments that take into account what experts call historical and intergenerational trauma.

“Historically, Hawaiians have been disenfranchised, and put in positions where, you know, achieving higher education is not very feasible,” said Kaipu Baker, a UH PhD student in English and cultural adviser. “Giving them purpose, giving them a community to kind of improve not only improve their mental health, but improve their general overall well being and their trajectory in life.”

“Looking at historical and intergenerational trauma, and the trauma of being colonized peoples,” Dr. Freitas said. “That maybe shows up as like a collective sadness and grief. On the flip side of that, we also really believe in like indigenous resilience and indigenous joy. And so I think that there are a lot of strengths that we have as a community to help to highlight that and highlight those pathways of resilience for our students.”

“It’s about connection to place, connection to aina, connection to your past and your future, connection to your community, and connection to your better self. And so we really look at that as being our guiding force for how we think about wellness,” she added.

For more information on UH Manoa’s counseling services, visit https://www.hawaii.edu/titleix/help/uh-counseling.

Here is a breakdown of the mental health services offered at UH Manoa:

Free mental health services for UH Mānoa students are provided by mental health professionals at the UH Mānoa Counseling and Student Development Center (CSDC).

Services include brief individual, couple and group counseling, crisis intervention, peer-to-peer support, outreach services and referrals to on-campus resources and community providers.

Routine services will continue to be provided via Zoom.

Scheduled appointments, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Center is located in the Queen Liliʻuokalani Center for Student Services, Room 312.

Students can call (808) 956-7927 to schedule an initial telephone appointment with a counselor

This year, all UH Mānoa students also have access to Therapy Assistance Online (TAO) , a suite of online educational programs with engaging videos, animation, and interactive activities that use evidence-based content to address common mental health-related concerns. Students have anonymous, free access using their UH email address.

STUDENT HOUSING COUNSELING SERVICES

Student housing residents have access to the Counselor-In-Residence (CIR) program

CIRs are counselors who live and work on campus and are available to provide student housing residents with on-site counseling, workshops and seminars, and to provide crisis intervention, referral services, consultation, and training to housing staff.

Student housing residents can call and consult with a CIR: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at CSDC: (808) 956-7927.

Counselors are also available after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 24 hours on weekends and holidays and can be reached by contacting most housing staff members, including a Resident Assistant (RA), the RA on-call, or a Resident Director.

CIRs typically respond within 15 minutes, and arrive on-site to meet with students.

HOTLINES

UH Mānoa students may also choose to call the Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi at (808) 832-3100.

· Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi handles all types of mental health crisis questions 24 hours a day / 7 days a week and can respond appropriately to questions of suicide, dangerousness, and other mental health crisis

· For a referral to other community resources, students can call ASK-2000 (275-2000).

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.