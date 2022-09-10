Kahala Mall hosts meet and greet with the Little League World Champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall.

All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Fans of the little leaguers were invited to bring memorabilia to be signed by the team and pose for a picture.

“We are overjoyed to welcome these champions to Kahala Mall. We’re so proud of their achievement and how well they represented Hawaii, and we hope our community will come out and support them.” Kahala Mall general manager Ezy Paeste said in a statement. “All of the coaches and players will be present and we know there are a lot of kids out there that would like to meet them in person, and be inspired to one day achieve their own goals and dreams.”

This is just the latest stop on the team’s celebration tour after downing Curacao, 13-3 on August 28th in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

