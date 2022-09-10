Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team

The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their football team. (Source: KVLY)
By Jack Wallace and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Usually, a college freshman making the football team isn’t the talk of the campus, but that’s not the case at a school in North Dakota.

The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats said 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their undefeated football team.

KVLY reports Ruschel is an active-duty North Dakota Army National Guard member. Ruschel said he has been a part of that team for 17 years before being welcomed to this team.

“They’ve all been very receptive of me coming in and playing,” Ruschel said. “At first, they thought I was another football coach on our first day of camp. And whenever I got in line for pads, they were like ‘wait a minute, you’re playing?’”

Head coach Eric Issendorf, just a year younger than Ruschel, said he is happy to have him part of the team.

“He’s always in a good mood; he’s always just Ray,” Issendorf said. “He’s always in a good mood, ready to work and do what he can for his teammates.”

Ruschel said he found out about the Wildcat football team from a friend and was determined to not only make the team but make a real impact with his teammates.

“I want to live life,” he said. “If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it. I had a chance, and I’m taking it, and I’m living life to the fullest.”

Ruschel said his goals remain simple while looking forward to stopping touchdowns and winning games.

“I’m having a blast playing. Out here with these young kids and actually being able to keep up! I surprise myself,” Ruschel said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
Kamahele was taken to the hospital and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
The state Supreme Court called the prosecution of Richard Obrero "unlawful."
State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’
Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
First responders were in attendance at a ceremony to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award.
Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Heavy rain is battering parts of Maui, including Kihei.
Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for parts of Maui