Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for parts of Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning is in effect for portions of Maui on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Radar showed nearly stationary heavy showers near Kihei. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

County officials have closed South Kihei Road due to flooding and debris on the roadway.

Affected locations include, but are not limited to Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.

