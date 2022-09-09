‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago.

“It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said.

Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare.

“I felt helpless,” Uaiwa said. “I should have done more. People around should have done more.”

The couple was out celebrating Uaiwa’s birthday at Kihei Kalama Village on Friday, August 26. The area, also known as the Triangle, includes several bars.

“It was like the best night we had ever had here and we were having a really awesome time,” said Uaiwa.

At the end of the night, the couple jumped in a mutual friend’s car.

Kamahele said the mutual friend misinterpreted something she said and started shouting profanities at her. Kamehele said she and Uaiwa tried to get out of the car, but the next thing she knew, she was being dragged out by strangers and was beaten.

“I was hit to my head, and I honestly feel like I was knocked unconscious like right away. I just felt lifeless,” said Kamahele.

“I was trying to pull people away. They were all over her,” Uaiwa said.

Kamahele was taken to the hospital and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

“My heart ended up stopping from all the stress that was put onto my body,” she said.

Kamahele and Uaiwa said they have no idea who the attackers are.

“It was multiple people. Four to five people at least. Witnesses are saying there’s five people,” Uaiwa said.

The couple said they have since learned of several stories similar to Kamahele’s that have happened in the same area.

They are hoping by speaking out, the attackers are brought to justice and the area can become safer.

“It’s not even so much about my story,” Kamahele said. “It’s these people whose voices aren’t heard because they’re scared or because they fear retaliation.”

“Even if it just helps one person,” said Uaiwa. “If we find these people who did this, and it prevents them from doing this to somebody else.”

The Maui Police Department has launched an assault case. MPD said they are aware of the problems in the area and are working to address it.

Anyone with information about Kamehele’s attackers are asking to call MPD at (808) 244-6400.

