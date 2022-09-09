Rainbow Wahine soccer wraps up non-conference play with 2-1 win over Portland State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team completed non-conference play on Thursday with a road win over Portland State.

The ‘Bows took control of the match, scoring two goals just 24 seconds apart.

Redshirt freshman Amber Gilbert scored first then sophomore Krista Peterson got her name called.

Goalkeeper Sophie Augustin had a career performance in the net, tallying 10 saves.

Hawaii gains its third win of the season after Thursday’s 2-1 victory.

The Rainbow Wahine open conference play on Sept. 15 against UC Davis.

Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. HST from the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

