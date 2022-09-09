Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock, limits shifts and installs bigger bases for 2023...
Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock, limits shifts and installs bigger bases for 2023 season in an effort to improve the game.(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport.

The decision on the clock and shift limits by the sport’s 11-man competition committee was made Friday over the unanimous opposition of players on the panel. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time over four decades and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.

“Throughout the extensive testing of recent years, minor league personnel and a wide range of fans — from the most loyal to casual observers — have recognized the collective impact of these changes in making the game even better and more enjoyable,” Manfred said in a statement.

Until last winter, MLB needed one year advance notice to make changes to on-field rules without the approval of the players’ association. The union agreed in the March lockout settlement to establish the committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.

“Players live the game — day in and day out. On-field rules and regulations impact their preparation, performance, and ultimately, the integrity of the game itself,” the union said in a statement. “Major League Baseball was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern that players raised.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
Kamahele was taken to the hospital and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
The Honolulu Little League team traveled through Downtown Honolulu during a parade to celebrate...
WATCH: Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
LIVE: Charles becomes king, addresses nation; Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing