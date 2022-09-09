‘Making an impact’: Kapiolani Medical Center hosts radiothon to help families in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of virtual fundraising, the Kapiolani Radiothon benefiting the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children is back in person at the hospital.

Radio personalities from KSSK are raising money for families receiving care — many of them call the hospital a second home.

”My children are just about to turn 7, but I hope that one day, all my kids and I can be answering phone calls to help and do anything we can really to help the medical center because they took such good care of us while we were here,” said Marcie Dela Cruz, who gave birth to quintuplets at Kapiolani back in 2015.

Dela Cruz has participated in the radiothon with her six children — quintuplets Kapena, Kupono, Kaolu, Keahi and Kamalii, and Makaio since 2016.

This year, the family helped answer phones.

”We were able to raise enough money to donate some car seats to patients and people in need,” Dela Cruz said.

“We’re really big on making an impact on the community, so it’s just a good opportunity for me, in a very small way, give back to the medical center and volunteer my time for an organization that I truly believe in and appreciate.”

To start the effort this year there was a surprise $25,000 donation from HMSA to go toward the creation of a Teen Resiliency Program at Kapiolani — an effort to prevent teen suicide in the state.

”The $25,000 that we received this morning from HMSA for the Teen Resiliency Program means everything to the children in Hawaii,” said Kapiolani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta.

“Kapiolani is so fortunate to have the community we have here in Hawaii. We have a great opportunity to receive gifts, big and small.”

If you would like to donate, you can call 951-KIDS or text Keiki to 51555.

For more information, head to Give2Kapiolani.org/Radiothon.

