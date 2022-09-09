Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

‘Making an impact’: Kapiolani Medical Center hosts radiothon to help families in need

Kapiolani Medical Center holds radiothon in person for the first time in two years to raise money for children in need.
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of virtual fundraising, the Kapiolani Radiothon benefiting the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children is back in person at the hospital.

Radio personalities from KSSK are raising money for families receiving care — many of them call the hospital a second home.

”My children are just about to turn 7, but I hope that one day, all my kids and I can be answering phone calls to help and do anything we can really to help the medical center because they took such good care of us while we were here,” said Marcie Dela Cruz, who gave birth to quintuplets at Kapiolani back in 2015.

Dela Cruz has participated in the radiothon with her six children — quintuplets Kapena, Kupono, Kaolu, Keahi and Kamalii, and Makaio since 2016.

This year, the family helped answer phones.

”We were able to raise enough money to donate some car seats to patients and people in need,” Dela Cruz said.

“We’re really big on making an impact on the community, so it’s just a good opportunity for me, in a very small way, give back to the medical center and volunteer my time for an organization that I truly believe in and appreciate.”

To start the effort this year there was a surprise $25,000 donation from HMSA to go toward the creation of a Teen Resiliency Program at Kapiolani — an effort to prevent teen suicide in the state.

”The $25,000 that we received this morning from HMSA for the Teen Resiliency Program means everything to the children in Hawaii,” said Kapiolani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta.

“Kapiolani is so fortunate to have the community we have here in Hawaii. We have a great opportunity to receive gifts, big and small.”

If you would like to donate, you can call 951-KIDS or text Keiki to 51555.

For more information, head to Give2Kapiolani.org/Radiothon.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
Kamahele was taken to the hospital and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
The state Supreme Court called the prosecution of Richard Obrero "unlawful."
State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 9, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise to celebrate 15 years with Mahalo Tour
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
King Charles III makes his first address to the nation
King Charles III makes his first address to the nation