KPD finalizes firearm permitting process following Supreme Court ruling on gun laws

Handgun store shelves. A handgun for sale in the store.(Lutsenko Oleksandr | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has finalized its firearm permitting process following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules.

KPD said people who want to apply for a license to carry a concealed or unconcealed firearm must do the following:

  • Complete the Kauai Police Department Application for License to Carry Firearms as well as the authorization for Use or Disclosure of Protected Health Information.
  • Pass and submit a firearms proficiency test administered by a certified instructor.
  • Submit two front-facing, passport-sized color photographs of the applicant (taken within 30 days prior to submittal of application).
  • For applications needed for employment purposes, please complete the notarized Private Security Employer Certification Application.
  • Provide mental health records.
  • You must be a resident of the County of Kauai, have a local address, and be 21 years of age or older.

Applicants can obtain the application to carry concealed or open carry firearms in person at the KPD Records Firearms Section service window at the main police station in Lihue or online.

The department said they are also in the process of developing training for police officers as well as guidance for the community considering the substantial change in firearms carry laws in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Maui and Hawaii counties already revised their permits.

The Honolulu Police Department will be holding a public hearing on Oct. 4 to discuss their permit process.

For more information, click here.

