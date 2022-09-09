Tributes
Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park

Police responded to an aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday.
Police responded to an aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency responders are on scene of what they’re calling an aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park.

It’s still unclear what exactly happened.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services both responded.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

