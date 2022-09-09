‘I’ll never forget that’: Hawaii’s ukulele phenom reminisces fond moment with late Queen Elizabeth II

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro can’t remember the exact year, but says a few years ago he played in the Blackpool Opera House in England.

He played one of his favorite songs, “In My Life” by the Beatles with Bette Midler and got to meet Queen Elizabeth after the show.

There were protocols to follow, but it was a casual event so he was told he didn’t have to bow.

”So we were all lined up straight line and I tell people I think it’s the Japanese in me,” said Shimabukuro. “I was the only one in the room bowing profusely. I probably looked like a chicken.”

He said he was nervous, but Queen Elizabeth was gracious as they shook hands and exchanged words.

”She kept commenting on the ukulele. She kept saying that the ukulele has such a beautiful sound. I’ll never forget that,” said Shimabukuro.

In 1963, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip first came to Hawaii following a stop in Fiji. She was greeted by Governor John A. Burns.

During another visit in 1970, she arrived at the Honolulu Airport and is seen walking with Governor Burns and Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi.

Queen Elizabeth also visited in 1975 with Prince Philip where Governor George Ariyoshi and First Lady Jean Ariyoshi hosted the first official dinner at Washington Place.

Hawaii historians say Queen Elizabeth’s great-great grandmother Queen Victoria had strong ties with Hawaii’s monarchs in the 19th century.

”During that time period, the Hawaiian alii were working hard to be seen by the rest of the world to be seen as equals to the more stronger European countries,” said DeSoto Brown, Bishop Museum historian.

”I think Queen Elizabeth in her relationships with Hawaii, her visits to Hawaii and in the visit that her mom made to Hawaii in the 1960′s kind of reflected upon the relationship with Queen Victoria,” said Zita Cup Choy, Iolani Palace historian.

King Charles III — back then Prince Charles — paid a visit to Hawaii in 1985 with Princess Diana on their way to Washington D.C. They landed at Hickam Air Force Base and stayed at the Kahala Hilton.

“Official lei greeters for the State presented the princess with a five-strand pikake lei and the future king a three-strand cigar lei,” said a news reporter.

As for Jake Shimabukuro, he says he feared blanking out while performing for the Queen, but the song came out beautifully.

