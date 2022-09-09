Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs.”

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
Kamahele was taken to the hospital and was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
The state Supreme Court called the prosecution of Richard Obrero "unlawful."
State Supreme Court calls murder case against Kalihi man ‘unlawful’
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

21 years later, Hawaii remembers the victims and heroes in the 9/11 attacks.
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
Midday Newscast: Queen’s passing renews questions about the monarchy’s role
The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student
Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour