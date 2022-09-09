Tributes
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour

Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we will be going to a different island each day.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!

Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day.

Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui; Wednesday on Molokai; Thursday on Lanai; and wrapping up in Hilo on Hawaii Island.

We’ll be showcasing hidden gems, impactful community organizations, and all the things that bring out the heart of each island.

Most importantly, this tour is to say thank you to our viewers, who have been so supportive through the years. And without you all, we wouldn’t have a show. So if you see us around, say “Aloha!”

We hope to see you all and continue telling your stories for years to come.

Sunrise Mahalo Tour
Sunrise Mahalo Tour(Hawaii News Now)

You can watch the Sunrise Mahalo Tour on KGMB, KHNL and K5 as well as on all of HNN’s digital platforms.

Along with the morning broadcasts, we will also be going live on Facebook after shows to give a recap of the day and a preview of what’s to come.

Clips from the tour will also be posted on this page, which will be updated daily.

