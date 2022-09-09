Hawaii Athletics hosts free ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ on Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is hosting a ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ event at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this Saturday.

The free event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with music, food vendors, and free prizes!

Saturday is a big day and we can’t wait to see you at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex!#GoBows #SISTAHHOOD #Wahine50 pic.twitter.com/CZEZcS3DAG — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) September 8, 2022

Various Rainbow Wahine teams will be in attendance with fun, interactive activities on the agenda.

Over in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Hawaii is set to meet USC at 7:00 p.m. HST.

Tickets to Saturday’s game featuring the ‘Bows and Trojans will be given away at the ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ event.

