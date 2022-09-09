Hawaii Athletics hosts free ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ on Saturday
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is hosting a ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ event at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex this Saturday.
The free event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with music, food vendors, and free prizes!
Various Rainbow Wahine teams will be in attendance with fun, interactive activities on the agenda.
Over in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Hawaii is set to meet USC at 7:00 p.m. HST.
Tickets to Saturday’s game featuring the ‘Bows and Trojans will be given away at the ‘Wahine on the Rise - Field Day’ event.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.