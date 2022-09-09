Forecast: Light winds with passing showers move in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken through Saturday, remain on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase again early next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons.

An increase in moisture tonight into Saturday is expected to fuel increased shower coverage, especially windward.

Expect small surf along all shores today.

The next south-southwest swell is expected late Saturday with the swell building through Sunday, possibly to the High Surf Advisory level.

East Pacific Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores later this weekend and early next week. North shore surf will remain below the September average through the week.

