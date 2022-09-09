Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the queen.

“The state of Hawaii joins the nation and the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” Ige said. “Many years ago, Hawaii hosted the Queen at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered.”

In wake of the queen’s death, Hawaii remembers its special ties to UK’s royal family.

In his proclamation, President Biden said the queen was more than a monarch — she defined an era.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, Prince Charles, has assumed the British throne.

