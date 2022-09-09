Tributes
Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center

All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several roads are closed near Ala Moana Center on Thursday afternoon as crews clear a fallen tree.

Police sent an alert out just before 5 p.m.

All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street.

Officials said a crash knocked the tree over.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

