Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several roads are closed near Ala Moana Center on Thursday afternoon as crews clear a fallen tree.

Police sent an alert out just before 5 p.m.

All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street.

Officials said a crash knocked the tree over.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.