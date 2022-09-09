Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several roads are closed near Ala Moana Center on Thursday afternoon as crews clear a fallen tree.
Police sent an alert out just before 5 p.m.
All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street.
Officials said a crash knocked the tree over.
Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.
This story will be updated.
