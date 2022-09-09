Tributes
Episode 129: Talking with world champion outrigger canoe paddler Lauren Spalding

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - World champion outrigger canoe paddler and Kula, Maui mom Lauren Spalding joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The Hawaiʻi waterwoman and surf-ski racer won the Molokai to Oahu solo championship 12 times!

Spalding’s amazing physical endurance was also featured in a short film by Yeti called “River Pirates”.

How does this superwoman manage to crush life’s challenges and what’s her personal motto? Listen to our conversation right now on the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts!

