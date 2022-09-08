WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door.

Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out.

“(Expletive) I just threw it without pulling out the pin,” DeCarlo said in the video. “(Expletive) it. You gotta pull the pin to throw it.”

The feds also released Ochs cell phone video showing he and DeCarlo posing for a photo after DeCarlo scrawled the name of their podcast “Murder the Media” on a Capitol door.

“This was absolutely direct participation. I mean, it’s not as if they were just recording the proceedings,” said HNN political analyst and University of Hawaii political science professor Colin Moore.

“They were directly participating and defacing the Capitol door. This was an invasion of the United States Capitol when Congress was in session to select the next President of the United States.”

The videos contradict Ochs’ previous statements that he was at the Capitol to working a “professional journalist” and did not enter any offices or the chambers.

Experts said the video also explains his willingness to enter into a plea deal.

“They end up at a (sentencing) range of 41 to 51 months, which means there’s no question they’re going to serve jail time,” said retired federal public defender Alexander Silvert.

The change of plea hearing is Friday in Washington, D.C.

When they are sentenced, Ochs and DeCarlo also face fines of up to $150,000.

