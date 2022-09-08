Tributes
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person cleaning the car in which police said Eliza Fletcher was abducted.
By Stephanie Douglas and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:51 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – New surveillance video involving the man accused of kidnapping and killing a jogger in Memphis has surfaced as police continue to investigate leads in the case.

Teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher was last seen early Friday jogging near the University of Memphis. Her body was recovered and identified several days later.

Cleotha Henderson has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex where Henderson’s brother lives shows the accused abductor driving into the neighborhood Friday morning.

He’s seen in the video cleaning his car for two hours, at one point with the help of another unknown person.

After obtaining this surveillance video, WMC emailed the Memphis Police Department to ask if they knew who the other person was and if they have been charged.

Police responded: “This is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information available at this time.

Then, minutes later, they reached out to the apartment complex’s leasing office.

“I guess after they found out about the second person,” manager Shatiata Watson said.

Watson said she’s reviewed the video three times, but it’s the first time she’s been approached by police about the video.

“If they would’ve reached out to me, I would’ve given them the video. I didn’t mind because if something like that, that needs to be addressed,” she said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Police Chief C.J. Davis couldn’t say if Henderson worked alone.

“It’s still early on,” Davis said. “We’re still uncovering various leads. This is an ongoing investigation and it’s a possibility, but at this time, no one else has been charged.”

Watson said watching the surveillance video leaves her feeling worried.

“What if they would do it (the crime) to someone out here?” she said. “It’s sad that they would bring that lady way over here and do something like that.”

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and have not confirmed another suspect at this time.

Henderson’s brother, Mario Abston, has been arrested on unrelated drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

