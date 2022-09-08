Tributes
Thief targets Maui performing arts venue forcing play cancellation

The play is set in the winter season, and most of what was taken was winter clothing, the venue's staff said.(MAPA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a break-in at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku.

It happened sometime Monday. The academy canceled Thursday’s performance of “Almost Maine” after a burglar stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, props and personal items.

The theater says the thief somehow got past security guards just a day after the show’s opening weekend before a sell-out crowd.

Venue staff said after the initial heartbreak, they were able to take a step back.

“We felt violated to have had our space disrupted in that way, and then after the initial shock of it all — well for one, it’s all winter clothes. What are you going to do with that in Hawaii? But then upon more reflection there was empathy,” MAPA’s Assistant Artistic Director Hoku Pavao said.

“Empathy definitely did come into play because what they took and what they could have taken, they chose clothes, and that made us rethink about our community and that person and what might have been going through their head at that time.”

Despite Thursday’s cancelation, the show must go on later in the week. The theater plans to resume performances Friday night.

