Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time

The key to growing your money is time
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Rule of 72 is a useful formula that helps you estimate the number of years it will take you to double your invested money.  

Aashish Matani, a managing director of wealth management at Merrill Lynch, said the Rule of 72 is not only easy to understand, but easy to calculate.

Here’s how it works: divide 72 by the annual interest rate to determine the amount of time it takes for an investment to double.

Matani used the example of a 25-year-old who’s 45 years away from retiring.  He used 8% as an annual interest rate.

When you divide 72 by 8 you get 9. So, it would take the 25-year-old nine years to double their initial investment.

If they can double every nine years and have 45 years to do it, that’s five doubles. Here is how much the money would grow in that time.

  • 2022 - $5,000 – initial investment
  • 2031 $10,000 first doubling
  • 2040 $20,000 second doubling
  • 2049 $40,000 third doubling
  • 2058 $80,000 fourth doubling
  • 2067 $160,000 fifth doubling

The Rule of 72 is a powerful way for you to grow wealth over time.  Invest as early as you can to take maximum advantage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a Boston Red Sox shirt, and a woman in a striped blouse.
HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa
Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

Latest News

With a bit of work, Deputy Koski was able to safely free the fox, which took off running.
Deputy rescues fox caught in high school’s soccer net
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme