‘Our biggest goal is to win’: Rainbow Wahine volleyball prepares for two-match series against USC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hosts USC this weekend in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series.

Last weekend the Wahine completed the 2022 Outrigger Volleyball Challenge tournament with a record of 2-1.

The nail-biter of the tournament came against UCLA in five sets, but the Bruins ultimately got the edge.

On Monday, outside hitter Caylen Alexander earned the title of Big West Freshman of the Week after a clutch performance against UCLA — recording 18 kills and 11 digs.

The freshman from Georgia leads Hawaii with seven service aces on the season.

“She’s a freshman, she’s going to make mistakes but the one thing about her was in the third, fourth she was asking for the ball like I’m standing on the sidelines and I’m just hearing her like ‘again, give me the ball again’ and you don’t really hear that from a lot of freshman so she’s doing great,” said head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

“Our biggest goal is to win I think the loss against UCLA was a really big hit I think we all know we have to practice harder,” Caylen Alexander told reporters.

“I think a big thing now is just focusing on the little touches converting that into the big plays stuff like that because we all know what everyone is capable of so it’s just like piecing it all together.”

The ‘Bows and the Trojans meet on Sept. 9 & 10 at 7:00 p.m. HST in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

