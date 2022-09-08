HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa.

The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall.

Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a man wearing a Boston Red Sox shirt, and a woman in a striped blouse.

Officials said the suspects allegedly pried open the door of the rooftop storage area and stole several tools.

If you have any information about this incident or observe suspicious people on campus, call police or Campus security at (808)956-6911.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.