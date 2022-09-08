Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a Boston Red Sox shirt, and a woman in a striped blouse.
Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a Boston Red Sox shirt, and a woman in a striped blouse.(Courtesy: UH Manoa)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa.

The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall.

Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a man wearing a Boston Red Sox shirt, and a woman in a striped blouse.

Officials said the suspects allegedly pried open the door of the rooftop storage area and stole several tools.

If you have any information about this incident or observe suspicious people on campus, call police or Campus security at (808)956-6911.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
Kapono Miranda has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HPD police cruiser / file image
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HDOT set to rollout red light camera pilot program at 10 Oahu intersections.
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
City leaders unveiled a new program aimed at reducing crime in Waikiki — the hub of the tourism...
‘Taking back Waikiki’: City leaders announce new initiative to keep criminals off the streets

Latest News

Police investigating apparent shooting Wednesday night around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach...
Man seriously injured following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach; police investigating
A LifeSave KuPono aircraft at Honolulu's airport. The air ambulance company ceased operations...
Air ambulance company shuts down suddenly
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Get ready for more muggy weather to return
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Here’s how to watch the Honolulu Little League world champions’ victory parade