Man seriously injured following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach; police investigating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night.

We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush.

Sources say at least one man has been shot and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS says the victim is believed to be in his 40s and was shot in the groin.

No word if the shooter is in custody.

