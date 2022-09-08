Here’s how to watch the Honolulu Little League World Series champions' victory parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to celebrate the Honolulu Little League World Series champions!
A victory parade for the team will take place on Oahu on Thursday at 12 p.m.
The parade will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending at Honolulu Hale, where there will be a party hosted by the mayor and live music.
Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams are all expected to be a part of the massive parade honoring Hawaii’s world champs!
And drivers, heads up: Starting at 9:45 a.m., cross streets will be closing near Aala Park. When the parade begins at noon, there will be rolling closures to Honolulu Hale.
Buses will run on Hotel Street and street parking is off limits until 2 p.m.
The Honolulu team defeated Curacao 13-3 on Aug. 28 to win the World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They’re now the fourth team from Hawaii to win the Little League World Series.
The last time Hawaii won was back in 2018.
The city expects thousands to attend the parade, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. Hawaii News Now will have live coverage on air and streaming on our digital platforms.
HOW TO WATCH THE PARADE:
- On cable television: Watch Hawaii News Now’s special coverage of the city’s Little League World Series championship parade on KHNL and K5 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and on K5 from 12:30 p.m.
- On the HNN website: You can watch all the action on the Hawaii News Now livestream page.
- On the HNN mobile app: Open the HNN app and click the “Watch Live” button on the homepage, or click the navigation icon in the upper left corner and click “Watch Live” and “Hawaii News Now Livestream.” To download the HNN app, click here.
- On Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire: If you don’t subscribe to cable, but still want to watch, just download our free Hawaii News Now app for Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire devices.
- On Facebook: We’ll also be streaming the entire parade on the HNN Facebook page.
