Here’s how to watch the Honolulu Little League World Series champions' victory parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to celebrate the Honolulu Little League World Series champions!

A victory parade for the team will take place on Oahu on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The parade will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending at Honolulu Hale, where there will be a party hosted by the mayor and live music.

Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams are all expected to be a part of the massive parade honoring Hawaii’s world champs!

And drivers, heads up: Starting at 9:45 a.m., cross streets will be closing near Aala Park. When the parade begins at noon, there will be rolling closures to Honolulu Hale.

Buses will run on Hotel Street and street parking is off limits until 2 p.m.

The Honolulu team defeated Curacao 13-3 on Aug. 28 to win the World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They’re now the fourth team from Hawaii to win the Little League World Series.

The last time Hawaii won was back in 2018.

The city expects thousands to attend the parade, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. Hawaii News Now will have live coverage on air and streaming on our digital platforms.

HOW TO WATCH THE PARADE:

