Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering.

Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek.

His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown office of the company.

Officials said Kao lied about layoffs and payroll numbers to get nearly $13 million in pandemic aide loans, as well as bank loans.

“What was important to note today was that we did not admit to any type of misuse of the funds,” said Victor Bakke, Kao’s attorney.

“Those funds were meant to help businesses survive through the pandemic and to help employees. And, unlike many cases on the mainland that had been prosecuted for this type of fraud, Mr. Kao never used that money in that manner.”

The crimes carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, Kao’s attorney will argue for less time since he returned much of the money to the government.

Kao’s sentencing is scheduled for January.

