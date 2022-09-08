Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will trend lighter today and remain on the lighter side this weekend, with wind speeds increasing again early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons. Showers may be a little more active Friday and Saturday.

South shore surf will be at a minimum during the next couple of days, with the next significant south-southwest swell expected this weekend into early next week. Long period forerunners from the next south-southwest swell are expected late Saturday with the swell building on Sunday. East Pacific Hurricane Kay could send a small long period swell to east facing shores this weekend and early next week.

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins